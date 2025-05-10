Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 822,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 157,964 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $151,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,198.54. This trade represents a 2.83 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster purchased 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,302,271.39. The trade was a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CRL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $138.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $254.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.40 and a 200 day moving average of $166.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 925.60, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

