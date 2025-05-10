Captrust Financial Advisors Has $5.01 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,870 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Expedia Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 489 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 4,737 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $156.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $207.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.04.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

