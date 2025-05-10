The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of Toro worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Toro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,123,000 after buying an additional 60,068 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,121,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,701,000 after acquiring an additional 260,746 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,100,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,152,000 after acquiring an additional 164,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Toro by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,081,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,651,000 after purchasing an additional 291,593 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Toro Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TTC stock opened at $72.38 on Friday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Toro’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

