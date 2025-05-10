Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Holdings Lowered by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,032 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $196.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.33. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.69 and a 52-week high of $202.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $289.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.18 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

