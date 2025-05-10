Centiva Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,781 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.86.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at $170,321,922.75. This trade represents a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $289.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.77. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $251.42 and a 12-month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

