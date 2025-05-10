Driehaus Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,328 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $34,994,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $27,901,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,805,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,804,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,882,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after purchasing an additional 848,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $15.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

PENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.97.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

