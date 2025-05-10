Forest Hill Capital LLC Purchases 141,900 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 371,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Ecovyst accounts for approximately 2.2% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Ecovyst by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 485.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ECVT opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.43 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.74%. Ecovyst’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

