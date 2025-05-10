Fort Baker Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRWFree Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,163,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,891 shares during the quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in SK Growth Opportunities were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SKGRW opened at $0.67 on Friday. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51.

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

