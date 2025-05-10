Forefront Analytics LLC Sells 23,050 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Forefront Analytics LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,050 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Forefront Analytics LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $58.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.99.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
