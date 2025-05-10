Forefront Analytics LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Forefront Analytics LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNK. Auour Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $94.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.43. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.41 and a 12-month high of $97.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.74.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

