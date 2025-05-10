Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 80,112 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 248.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,112 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.22.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $85.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $268,101.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,123.76. The trade was a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,041 shares of company stock valued at $41,072,558 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

