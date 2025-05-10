Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,700 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWW. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 48,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter.

EWW stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.28. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $69.56.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

