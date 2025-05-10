Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 211,244 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 211,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,511,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,283,000 after acquiring an additional 984,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,512,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,344 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,317,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,744 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,202,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,962,000 after purchasing an additional 130,659 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Mizuho upped their target price on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VICI Properties

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.