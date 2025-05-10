Forefront Analytics LLC Sells 4,505 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Forefront Analytics LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 408,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,884,000 after buying an additional 35,209 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 68,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDA opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average is $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.54. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

