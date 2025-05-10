Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 4,744 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $18,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $243.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.72 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

