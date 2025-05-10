Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Georgetown University

Georgetown University increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 2.2% of Georgetown University’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Georgetown University’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $1,311,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 119,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,878,000 after acquiring an additional 24,497 shares during the period. Elefante Mark B acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,435,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.55.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $458,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,852.74. The trade was a 11.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $140,120.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,682.96. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,451 shares of company stock valued at $743,024. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $308.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.18. The company has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.27 and a 12-month high of $322.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.05%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

