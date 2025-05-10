Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 225 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Global Assets Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

GBTC opened at $81.47 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.14.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

