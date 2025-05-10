Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes $12.68 Million Position in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 196,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,676,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LandBridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,480,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LandBridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,928,000. Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of LandBridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,262,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in LandBridge in the fourth quarter worth $15,276,000.

LandBridge Stock Performance

LB stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 19.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.14. LandBridge Co LLC has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

LandBridge Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. LandBridge’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $82.00 price target on shares of LandBridge and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on LandBridge from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their target price on LandBridge from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on LandBridge from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LandBridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

LandBridge Profile

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

