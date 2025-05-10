Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Biogen were worth $11,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Biogen by 640.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 9,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Biogen from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 target price on Biogen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $118.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.65. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $238.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,314,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,926.36. This represents a 43.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

