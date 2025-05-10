Driehaus Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,818 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $12,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $151.25 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $111.09 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.07.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

