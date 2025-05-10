Driehaus Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASNDFree Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,818 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $12,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ASND stock opened at $151.25 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $111.09 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASNDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.07.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

