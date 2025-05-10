DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 133,856 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133,856 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $14,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,017,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,768,000 after purchasing an additional 90,766 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,567,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,461,000 after buying an additional 332,982 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,421,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,176,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,946,000 after acquiring an additional 78,284 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,054,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after acquiring an additional 277,167 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

EWJ stock opened at $72.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.65. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $59.84 and a twelve month high of $73.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.49.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

