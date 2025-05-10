Brokerages Set Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) PT at $79.83

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

In other news, EVP Donna D. Garesche sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total value of $145,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Boston Properties by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 642.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.19. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $90.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $865.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.89 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently -19,600.00%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

