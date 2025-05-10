Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $11.64 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,078 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,507 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Illumina worth $11,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,107 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in Illumina by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 11,263 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,049 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 54,220.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,912,639 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $255,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Illumina from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Illumina stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

