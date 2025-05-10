Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $42.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.18. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.46%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

