DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 177,329 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 177,329 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Arete Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.37.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $192.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.87. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

