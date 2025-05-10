DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Decreases Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,650 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in HEICO were worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 476.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of HEICO from $294.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.36.

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total transaction of $172,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,924.14. This trade represents a 62.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total value of $11,978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,659,685.29. This represents a 24.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI opened at $264.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $208.44 and a one year high of $283.60.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.10 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

