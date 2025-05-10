EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,887 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.74%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $61,730.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,318.26. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $192,507.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,496.46. This trade represents a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

