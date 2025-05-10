Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 384,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,398 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in DraftKings were worth $14,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 14.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 120,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $874,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $57.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 587,585 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $27,645,874.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,118,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,795,515.35. The trade was a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,678,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,537,585. The trade was a 6.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,681,079 shares of company stock worth $112,941,617. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of -34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.26. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

