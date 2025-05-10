EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its position in United Rentals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $910.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $725.69.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $672.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $616.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $714.50. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

