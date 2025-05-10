EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 14,813 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 569,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after purchasing an additional 96,227 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 362,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after buying an additional 74,481 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.50. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.04.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

