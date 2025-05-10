iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $116.59 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.43 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.54. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.1212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

