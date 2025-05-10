EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 61,477 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1,192.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,477 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,973,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0758 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

