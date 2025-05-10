EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 292 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its position in Prologis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Prologis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its position in Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.68.

Prologis Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE PLD opened at $106.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.43. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $132.57. The company has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

