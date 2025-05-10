Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 122.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,102 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 40,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.59. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

