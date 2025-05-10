iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stock Position Lessened by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGOV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,140 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,542,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,719 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,715.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,955 shares during the period. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,164,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,870,000 after buying an additional 819,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

