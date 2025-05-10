EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Jabil by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,022 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Jabil by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBL. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total value of $2,631,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,730,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,624,059.52. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $153.97 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 7.66%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

