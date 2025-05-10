PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC lowered its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.63. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $49.81.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

