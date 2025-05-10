CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,397 John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,481,000. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,393,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,351,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,338,000 after purchasing an additional 60,242 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 93,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 53,675 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 106,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 42,741 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JHMD opened at $36.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.99. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $38.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.