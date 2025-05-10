CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 571 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TPLC opened at $42.77 on Friday. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

