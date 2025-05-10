EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,453.1% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 105,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $97.08 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.50 and its 200 day moving average is $101.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 765.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.29.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $15,759,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,681,924.66. This represents a 42.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 1,738 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $161,355.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,933.36. This trade represents a 11.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,973 shares of company stock worth $29,112,345 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

