CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 19,823 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,823 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 411,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,791,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 322,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 192,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares during the last quarter. Seros Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,630,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $49.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.52 million, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.40.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

