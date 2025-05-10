Colonial Trust Co SC Lowers Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Colonial Trust Co SC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USRT stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $63.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average is $57.96.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.