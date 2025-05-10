1,787 Shares in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Acquired by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 445,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 37,693 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,587,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:HEGD opened at $22.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $387.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.55. Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (HEGD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides hedged exposure to US large-cap companies using ETFs and options. HEGD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Swan.

