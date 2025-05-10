Colonial Trust Co SC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 737.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet Stock Performance
Shares of SMAR stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -941.17, a PEG ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Smartsheet
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Google Is Betting Big on Nuclear Reactors—Should You?
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Taiwan Semiconductor Has a New Reason to Rally on Chip Curbs
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Nearly 20 Analysts Raised Meta Price Targets Post-Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.