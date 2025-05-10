Colonial Trust Co SC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 737.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -941.17, a PEG ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.