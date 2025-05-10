Colonial Trust Co SC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 385.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 961.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $348,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.31. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $32.90.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

