CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 183.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 610.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,424 shares of company stock valued at $431,064 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $126.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.03. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $84.24 and a one year high of $147.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

