Colonial Trust Co SC Acquires 72 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $166.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.73. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 102.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 456.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.