Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,153 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.