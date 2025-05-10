Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,620 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.97% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $16,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,561,000 after purchasing an additional 154,738 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,194,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 48,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,265,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $221.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.47. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $191.21 and a 12-month high of $340.19. The stock has a market cap of $931.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

