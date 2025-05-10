Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NTRA. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

Natera Stock Down 7.1 %

NTRA opened at $150.99 on Friday. Natera has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.79 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.39.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $501.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.68 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Natera will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 792 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.04, for a total value of $115,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,869 shares in the company, valued at $10,495,748.76. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 87,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $12,514,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,160,963.60. The trade was a 30.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,436 shares of company stock worth $22,019,079. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

